The last act of a season dominated by Dominique Aegerter was staged at Phillip Island, where the factory derivatives returned after a two-year absence. On the Australian track, the reigning world champion concluded 2022 with a triumph in the second heat, but in Race 1 he was not as incisive as he has accustomed us, giving up the first three positions and remaining off the podium. On the other hand, Yari Montella conquered Saturday’s heat, achieving his first success in his career.

In a championship that appeared “monotonous” in terms of results, Montella was one of the surprises of 2022: in Race 1 the Puccetti team rider had a leap that led him to dominate the scene, winning by a wide margin on the compatriot. Indeed, thanks to Nicolò Bulega, Italy boasts a great brace in Saturday’s heat, characterized by twists and surprises. Once again, the Italian riders prove to be an important reality in the intermediate class of production derivatives, we find five of them in the first seven positions.

In Race 1, Can Oncu completes the Puccetti party, hitting an excellent third place and setting himself up as a great rival for the second heat of the weekend. The Turk thus secures third position in the general classification, behind only the reigning world champion and Lorenzo Baldassarri, vice-champion in 2022.

If the first heat was held in the wet, the rain gave Supersport a break in Race 2, where the hierarchies were re-established. The last race of the season went to Dominique Aegerter, who once again gave a great show of superiority over his rivals. If at first it seemed that the fight for success was tight, the Swiss then gave the break, beating Lorenzo Baldassarri again, brawling almost to the end.

The Evan Bros team rider also gave in to Federico Caricasulo, author of a solid Race 2. The Althea rider redeemed himself after the great disappointment of Race 1, in which he was fighting for the first three positions but slipped to last lap losing the chance to complete an Italian hat-trick on the podium. However, the Fiamme Oro rider put the wheels of his Ducati ahead of those of Baldassarri’s Yamaha, who concludes his Supersport adventure with a third position.

Bitter Sunday instead for Montella: after the joy of Race 1, he ran into a penalty in Race 2 due to an accident in the initial stages of the race with Can Oncu, who ended up out of contention immediately. Harakiri of the Puccetti team, which saw its two riders hit the first lap. Out Oncu, while Montella was penalized with a Long Lap Penalty.