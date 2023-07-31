The weather was the great protagonist of the Most weekend, where the Supersport world championship renewed its world challenge, not without surprises. Between mixed races, rain and splashes of sunshine, an incredible round took place, which once again saw Nicolò Bulega confirm his leadership and Tarran Mackenzie take his first victory, giving a triumph to MIE Racing Honda.

Nicolò Bulega and Stefano Manzi arrived in the Czech Republic determined to confirm their excessive power, dominating Race 1. The Ten Kate rider tried until the end, but lost a few points against his Ducati compatriot, winner after a red flag for a carambola in the first round. With this victory, Bulega flies to nine successes in the season and is projecting more and more towards the leap in category, but he will have to deal with a fierce Manzi, who won’t let him escape.

On the third step of the podium goes Bahattin Sofuoglu, who mocks Raffaele De Rosa right in the final, author of a solid race after a complicated season so far. The Turk from the MV Agusta team denies the Italian hat-trick and confirms his great form. Sixth his teammate Marcel Schrotter, who holds the third position in the championship. So are the other Italians: Federico Caricasulo is only tenth, while Lorenzo Dalla Porta, in the Evan Bros team to replace Andrea Mantovani until the end of the season, is 20th. 23rd Federico Fuligni, retreat for Yari Montella.

In Race 2 the rain changed plans and made Sunday morning treacherous: in particular conditions, Tarran Mackenzie got the better of it. The British rider flies towards his first success in the world championship and gives what is the first Supersport triumph for Midori Moriwaki’s team. MV Agusta double on the podium behind the MIE Racing Honda rider, with Schrotter ahead of Sofuoglu in second and third position respectively.

On the other hand, great effort for the two contenders for the title: Nicolò Bulega did not go beyond the 16th final position while Stefano Manzi ended up on the ground losing the opportunity to exploit the difficulties of his rival in the championship. Zero to zero and ball in the center for the two Italians, who will renew the world challenge at Magny-Cours after the summer break. The Ducati rider arrives as leader with a 46-point lead over the Ten Kate rider.

So the other Italians: Federico Fuligni is 7th and Raffaele De Rosa closes the top 10 ahead of Federico Caricasulo, 11th. Nicholas Spinelli closes Race 2 in 18th position and precedes Lorenzo Dalla Porta, 19th. Still retired Yari Montella.