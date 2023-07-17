The return of the world championship to Imola was eagerly awaited and the race weekend offered entertainment and surprises. On the track dedicated to Enzo and Dino Ferrari, an all-Italian duel inflamed the home crowd: Stefano Manzi and Nicolò Bulega are contending for the title and have renewed the battle at Santerno as well. The rider of the Ten Kate team has the upper hand, who signs the double victory by imposing himself in both races and is getting closer to the championship.

Now Bulega and Manzi are separated by 41 points, with the Ducati rider still in the lead, but approached by his compatriot and his closest rival. In a Race 1 that ended early due to a red flag for the crash of Niki Tuuli, Manzi returned to the top step of the podium for the first time after Misano. However, the victory is controversial, a contact in the initial stages with Federico Caricasulo compromises the latter’s race, causing him to fall. But Race Direction decides not to judge what happened and Manzi triumphs.

In second position is Marcel Schrotter, second with MV Agusta. The German fits between the two Italians and contenders for the title, because Nicolò Bulega is third at the checkered flag. Fourth position for Bahattin Sofuoglu, who brings the other MV to the foot of the podium. Ducati again in fifth place with Yari Montella, who precedes Raffaele De Rosa, sixth.

So the other Italians: Nicholas Spinelli is seventh, while Filippo Fuligni, who replaces the injured Andrea Mantovani in the Evan Bros team, is 11th. Luca Ottaviani, wild card at Imola, is 12th and Stefano Valtulini is 15th. Difficult race 1 for the others: Emanuele Pusceddu, Federico Caricasulo and Federico Fuligni are forced to retire.

In Race 2 the duel Manzi and Bulega is repeated, with the latter looking for revenge after the prank on Saturday. But also on Sunday at Imola it was the Ten Kate team rider who prevailed, launching an attack that proved to be decisive and which led him towards the one-two solo. The championship leader can settle for second position, more than 7 seconds behind and also thanks to the crashes of some rivals.

First of these Federico Caricasulo, who also slips in the second heat when he is fighting for the podium. Bahattin Sofuoglu also crashed and in fact the two handed over the podium to Yari Montella, who finished Race 2 in third position, taking his first podium of the weekend at Imola.

Adrian Huertas is fourth ahead of Raffaele De Rosa, while Marcel Schrotter, despite holding the third position in the championship, does not go beyond eighth position. Another good performance for Filippo Fuligni, who with the Yamaha of the Evan Bros team is 12th at his debut with the team. Race 2 was complicated for the other Italians, who didn’t see the checkered flag: Luca Ottaviani, Stefano Valtulini, Caricasulo, Emanuele Pusceddu, Federico Fuligni and Nicholas Spinelli retired.