Mandalika is the “first time” round for Supersport, which sees two different riders triumph in the two races held this weekend. In the second round of the season Can Oncu finally fulfills his dream and achieves the first success of his career, imposing himself in Race 1 and confirming his potential with his victory. In the Sunday heat, however, it was Federico Caricasulo’s turn, who returned to the top step of the podium for the first time in four years.

As in Superbike, there was no shortage of moments in Supersport that left you breathless. The rain peeked out in Saturday’s race, complicating the plans of teams and riders, who made different choices which later turned out to be successful or not. Surely Can Oncu was right, who shone in Race 1 passing under the checkered flag in front of everyone with an advantage of well over three seconds over the first of his pursuers, Federico Caricasulo.

With the success of Race 1, Oncu became the fourth youngest rider to win a Supersport race, behind Andy Verdoia, Manuel Gonzalez and Yoann Tiberio. The Puccetti team rider is also the 60th winner in the intermediate class and on the Indonesian Saturday he gave Kawasaki the staggering amount of 200 races, always in the points. Now, Turkey boasts 44 victories, equal to Italy.

In a hard fought Race 1 from start to finish, it was Federico Caricasulo who climbed onto the second step of the podium, mocking Niki Tuuli, who finished in third position with the Dynavolt team Triumph. World championship leader Nicolò Bulega remains outside the top 10, having run into a complicated race that ends in fifth position, behind Marcel Schrotter, fourth. More complicated Saturday for the other Italians: Stefano Manzi is seventh while Raffaele De Rosa ends the race early due to a puncture. Retirement also for Nicholas Spinelli.

Race 2, however, was the redemption heat: Federico Caricasulo, who had joined Oncu on Saturday, imposed himself going on to conquer what is his first victory after four years of fasting. In fact, the last success dates back to Portimao 2019, but in Mandalika he leads an all-Italian hat-trick. In fact, the Inno de’ Mameli plays for the Althea standard bearer but the other two riders who accompany him on the podium can also benefit from it.

After a great duel, Stefano Manzi folds to Caricasulo and closes Race 2 in second position. The Ten Kate team rider suffers overtaking right at the last corner, but can smile after the stumbling block in Race 1. Nicolò Bulega completes the Italian podium, improving his performance compared to Saturday and crossing the finish line in third position. With today’s result, the Aruba Ducati rider maintains the lead of the general classification, with 77 points and 18 points over Manzi, second in the general standings.

De Rosa closes in seventh position, while the rookie Spinelli is ninth and both redeem themselves from the bitter Saturday with the top 10. On the other hand, the one who certainly cannot smile is Andrea Mantovani. Weekend to forget for the rookie of the Evan Bros team, who continues the negative streak in Mandalika: crashed in Race 1 at the end of the eighth lap, he was also disqualified from the race. It was no better on Sunday, where he finished 17th over a minute behind the winner Caricasulo.