Supersport speaks Italian in this 2023 season, which ended in the name of Nicolò Bulega. The Ducati rider won the world title in Portimao, one round before the end, but in Jerez de la Frontera he wanted to confirm his supremacy, going on to triumph in the two final races of the year.

Undisputed dominance goes to Bulega, who will be a Superbike rider from next year but wanted to leave Supersport in style. The only blemish on the Andalusian weekend for the reigning champion is a slip…on the podium! The champagne is sprinkled anyway, to celebrate a weekend worth remembering. Never worried about his opponents, the Aruba driver preceded Stefano Manzi in both races.

The Ten Kate rider gave the team the team title, after trying to undermine Bulega in the early stages of Race 1, but settling for second position, which was repeated in Race 2 after great battles. Manzi tried to wrest the title from the Ducati rider’s hands until the end, but ended 2023 in second place in the world championship, an important result that allows the team to bring home a great recognition.

All-Italian podium in Race 1, with Federico Caricasulo in third position after a hard fight with Manzi. The Althea team driver wanted to end his last weekend with Genesio Bevilacqua’s team on a high note before joining MV Agusta, where he will race in 2024. “Carica” tried to replicate the result also in the second and last heat of the year , but he bowed to Can Oncu.

The Turk from the Puccetti team reached the podium by taking third position in Race 2. A very emotional moment for Oncu, who will hardly forget the Jerez round. In fact, on the Andalusian track he found his first podium, an incredible result after the suffering of 2023: from the bad injury he suffered at the beginning of the season, he returned to the saddle at Magny-Cours in September, and then closed the year with a third position .