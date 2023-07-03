Nicolò Bulega is the undisputed leader of the Supersport World Championship and in the Donington round he reaffirmed his dominance by forcefully winning both Race 1 and Race 2. With the one-two victory scored in Great Britain, the Ducati rider increases his advantage in the general standings and flies to 247 points, with 55 points over Stefano Manzi, second in the championship.

The party on the historic Donington track is all Italian, because in both races the podium is entirely Italian. Behind the dominant Bulega, in Race 1 it was his direct rival in the standings Manzi who climbed onto the second step of the podium, even though he was just over a second behind at the checkered flag. Ducati smiles in Saturday’s heat thanks to an excellent Yari Montella, who takes the Barni team’s Panigale V2 to third position.

Four Italians in the first four positions, with Federico Caricasulo crossing the finish line in fourth, confirming that the Ducati is the bike to beat this Supersport season. Manzi is in fact the only one to interrupt the hegemony of the Panigale astride the Yamaha of the Ten Kate team. Another R6 in fifth position, with Glenn van Straalen, while the first of the Kawasaki riders is Adrian Huertas, sixth.

Raffaele De Rosa closed Race 1 in seventh position ahead of the MV Agusta of Marcel Schrotter, eighth. Tom Booth-Amos and Valentin Debise close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively. So are the other Italians: Federico Fuligni is 19th and Nicholas Spinelli 24th. Absent Andrea Mantovani, who suffered a strong trauma to his left tibia in practice and was unable to continue the weekend.

Italian hat-trick also in Race 2, with Bulega winning ahead of Montella, author of the second podium of the weekend. With the third position, Federico Caricasulo gives Ducati the hat-trick which confirms the great dominance of the Borgo Panigale two-cylinder. An uphill race instead for Stefano Manzi, who slips while he is second in pursuit of Bulega.

The Race 1 script was being repeated, when the Ten Kate rider lost the front as he resumed the track in search of a comeback. In his heat, a contact causes him to run into a Long Lap Penalty, which he discounts and takes fifth place behind Adrian Huertas at the checkered flag.

Tom Booth-Amos and Valentin Debise cross the line in sixth and seventh position respectively. Bahattin Sofuoglu redeems himself after a difficult Saturday and closes Race 2 in eighth place, while the top ten group is completed by Raffaele De Rosa, ninth, and Glenn Van Straalen, tenth. So are the other two Italians: Nicholas Spinelli is 16th, while Federico Fuligni is 21st.