Jerez, Zacatecas.- Four drug camps were dismantled in the municipality of Jerez, Zacatecasaccording to informed the Secretary of Public Security (SSP).

In a statement it was detailed that they were elements of the State Preventive Policeto (PEP) who located and destroyed four camps used by a criminal group.

This, as part of police deployments that maintains the SSP in the municipality in the face of the armed attacks that have occurred.

The location and destruction of these camps occurred in response to a citizen complaint in which the presence was reported of armed people in the community of Guadalupe Victoria.

So PEP elements will unfoldn by the town and neighboring areas, which allowed them detect the four points.

According to the things found and their characteristics correspond to camps used by groups criminals, They were abandoned before the arrival of police personnel.

In these places, food, kitchen utensils, clothing, and various items for personal use were found, which were destroyed to prevent their reuse.