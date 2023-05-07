Barcelona has a bittersweet taste for Nicolò Bulega, who arrived there as the undisputed leader and, after the victory in Race 1, was betrayed by his Ducati on the Catalan Sunday, leaving the field open to his opponents. Despite the zero he hits, the Aruba standard-bearer remains the leader of the Supersport championship, but Italy can still celebrate, thanks to a sumptuous victory by MV Agusta with Bahattin Sofuoglu. First one-two for the Italian brand thanks to Marcel Schrotter’s second place in Race 2.

At Montmelo it is once again a tricolor triumph, with Bulega great ruler on Saturday. Both MVs climb the podium with him, thanks to the second position of Marcel Schrotter and the third of Sofuoglu. The curves of the Barcelona track are well suited to the two MV riders, who engage in a great battle with Stefano Manzi. The Ten Kate bearer is the author of a tussle with Sofuoglu for the last step of the podium, the two reach the finish line in a sprint, but it is then the Turkish who gets the upper hand. If the stopwatch proved Manzi right, the green didn’t: the Race Direction in fact sanctioned the Yamaha rider for having exceeded the limits of the track and in fact gave the podium to Bahattin.

With the penalty, Manzi is sixth behind Glenn van Straalen and Federico Caricasulo, fourth and fifth respectively. So were the other Italians in Race 1: Nicolas Spinelli is ninth, while Yari Montella is 11th. Raffaele De Rosa, 15th, and Andrea Mantovani, who doesn’t go beyond the 20th position, are more delayed. The last of the tricolor riders is Federico Fuligni, 23rd.

Bahattin Sofuoglu Photo by: Gold and Goose / Motorsport Images

In Race 2 Bulega was ready to reply, but was unable to dictate the pace, allowing the leading group to fight for the leading positions. In the unbridled pursuit of the one-two this weekend, the championship leader is betrayed by his Panigale, remaining on the side of the track and giving way to his rivals. The battle for success between the two MV Agustas ignites, as they score a sumptuous one-two with Sofuoglu and Schrotter. The Turk achieved his first success and the German contributed to the feat by giving MV Agusta the first one-two in Race 2 after many years.

Unexpected one-two in Race 2, because Manzi slipped between his two team mates and crossed the finish line in second position, but this time too he was penalized for exceeding the track limits. The Yamaha rider thus remains in third position. So the other Italians: Federico Caricasulo is sixth and precedes Nicolas Spinelli, seventh. Raffaele De Rosa closes the top 10, while Yari Montella is 16th ahead of Andrea Mantovani and Federico Fuligni, 16th and 17th respectively.