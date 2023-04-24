Assen is a Ducati stronghold and the third round of the Superbike season confirms it not only with Alvaro Bautista’s hat-trick, but also with Nicolò Bulega, dominator in Supersport. The Aruba standard-bearer scores a double that consolidates his leadership in the standings and makes him arrive in Barcelona, ​​scheduled in two weeks, as the undisputed leader.

However, it is a ranking that rewards Italy in the Supersport world championship, because Bulega’s direct follower is Stefano Manzi. If the Ducati rider has 127 points in his pocket, his compatriot has 37 fewer, but he is second in the championship after the fifth place in Race 1 and the excellent second place conquered in Race 2. Manzi

Just Race 2 is a tricolor triumph, with three Italians on the podium: Bulega wins with an advantage of no less than four seconds over the pair Manzi-Federico Caricasulo, who complete the podium in second and third position respectively. Only 86 thousandths of a second separate the two on the finish line, with the Althea rider confirming his excellent form. Indeed, after conquering Superpole on Saturday morning, he is sixth in Race 1 and finishes on the third step of the podium on Sunday afternoon, at the end of a great battle.

At the end of the Assen round, Marcel Schrotter is third in the general standings thanks to the podium in the first heat and fourth place in Race 2 astride the MV Agusta. The German is the author of a solid performance in Race 1 which allows him to outwit Glenn van Straalen on the finish line. The home rider takes the third step of the podium in front of his fans, but in Race 2 he doesn’t go beyond 11th place.

A weekend to forget instead for Can Oncu, who will probably miss the Barcelona round. After an anonymous seventh place in Race 1, the Kawasaki rider was ready to redeem himself in the second heat, but an accident with Yari Montella caused him to crash a few meters from the start. The Turk repairs the fracture of the ulna and radius of his left arm. Tegola Puccetti, with Montella making mea culpa for Garibaldi’s entry and taking responsibility for the crash.

The Assen round is also complicated for the other Italians, the best of whom is Raffaele De Rosa, ninth in both races. Andrea Mantovani improves, collecting the first points of the season thanks to the 14th and 12th place of the weekend. Simone Corsi appears as a wild card in Holland before dedicating himself to the Italian championship and closes the weekend with a 16th and a 12th position. Filippo Fuligni closes Race 1 in 17th position but retires in Race 2. Fate reversed for Nicholas Spinelli, who retires in the first heat and 14th at the finish line of Race 2.