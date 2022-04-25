Dominique Aegerter seems to have no rivals, who after bending to Baldassarri in the opening race of the season, struck two victories in Assen, continuing to dominate as he had already done from Race 2 at Aragon. The reigning world champion won the double on the Dutch track, thus reaching three victories out of four races disputed and already consolidating his leadership in the standings. The Swiss is in fact the leader at 95 points, 30 more than the second Lorenzo Baldassarri.

The Ten Kate team rider managed to establish himself in an anomalous Race 1, in which a red flag for a contact between Brenner and Booth-Amos ended the first heat a little early. Aegerter took the win by a hair’s breadth, having overtaken Glenn van Straalen just before the race was interrupted. The dream for the home rider vanished, but he got on the second step of the podium, managing to put his wheels in front of Nicolò Bulega’s. The start of the season is more than good for the rookie, who on the saddle of the Ducati collects his second podium thanks to the third position in Race 1.

Saturday to forget for Lorenzo Baldassarri, who arrived in Assen paired with Aegerter, but collected a heavy zero. Falling in the early stages of the race, he lost the opportunity not to let his rival slip away in the standings. Race 1 bitter also for Can Oncu, permanently fighting among the first but ended up on the ground. Jules Cluzel, on the other hand, smiles, gaining fourth place in the heats on Saturday ahead of an excellent Federico Caricasulo.

Baldassarri’s redemption seemed to arrive in Race 2, always held in battle with Dominique Aegerter. The two fought until the Swiss gave a tear, passing first under the finish line, with well over two and a half seconds ahead of the Evan Bros. team driver. The rookie collects the pieces of a weekend that has begun badly and makes up for it with a second position that allows him to maintain second place in the general classification. Baldassarri and Aegerter thus arrive at Estoril, the next round of the world championship, separated by as many as 30 points, with the Ten Kate rider trying the extension right now.

On the podium with Aegerter and Baldassarri we find Can Oncu, also redeemed after a Race 1 thrown to the winds. The Turk manages to get the better of Nicolò Bulega in the sprint and the Ducati rider remains at the foot of the podium, but with the fourth position of the second heat he remains in third place in the general classification. The Aruba rider is thus 9 points behind Baldassarri and is closely followed by Glenn van Straalen, fourth in the world championship after an unforgettable Race 2 that ended with a retirement. The Dutchman, however, appears in Portugal in front of Oncu, who despite the podium on Sunday is sixth in the standings with 32 points.