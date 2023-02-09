The Aruba.it Auditorium, located in the setting of the Global Cloud Data Center in Ponte San Pietro (Bergamo), was the stage for the launch of the 2023 season of the Aurba.it Racing WorldSSP team which will see Nicolò Bulega astride the Ducati Panigale V2.

The two faces of Sky Sport MotoGP and TV8 Sandro Donato Grosso and Davide Camicioli entertained sponsors and guests by first involving Nicolò Bulega on stage for the traditional unveiling of the Panigale V2, then Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi who posed for the usual photos on their respective Ducati Panigale V4R presented a few days ago in Madonna di Campiglio.

Riders, management and teams will move to Phillip Island (Australia) in a week’s time where, after the last winter tests scheduled for 20 and 21 February, the Australian Round, the first round of the 2023 WorldSBK season, will take place.

The bike of Nicolò Bulega, Aruba.It Racing Supersport Team Photo by: Ducati Racing

Stefano Cecconi (Team Principal Aruba.it Racing WSSP): “It’s a fascinating challenge that we face with great determination. We are in the second year of a project on which we have focused a lot and which we continue to support with commitment. We showed last season that we can be very competitive despite being in our first year in the category with a new bike and an experienced but rookie rider in this category. We will make dedication and attention to detail our winning weapons in order to obtain the result we have set for ourselves”.

Serafino Foti (Team Manager Aruba.it Racing WSSP): “We are entering the second season of WorldSSP with great ambitions and awareness that we have all the credentials to achieve important results. We place great faith in Nicolò’s talent and in the potential of the Panigale V2. At the same time we are aware of the level of our competitors but it is a challenge that does not scare us, above all because we are well aware of the professionalism and dedication of our team”.

Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP Team #11): “I can’t wait to be in Australia. We have high expectations for this season and the tests in Jerez and Portiamo have shown that the direction taken by the team during the winter has been the right one. I immediately felt at ease with the bike and I think we have made small but important steps forward in terms of performance. The goal is to start well, right from free practice at Phillip Island to always fight with the leaders. In the end, then we’ll see what we’ve collected with the awareness of having always given our best”.