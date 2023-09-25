Everything is perfect for Nicolò Bulega, who debuts this year with the Aruba team’s Panigale V2 and is flying towards his first world title in Supersport. The Ducati rider already had the opportunity to close things out in Aragon and did everything he could, achieving success in both races. However, he did not deal with Stefano Manzi, a direct rival who sent him back to the party with 11th place in Race 1 and a second position in the Sunday heat.

Thus, everything is postponed to Portimao, where Bulega only needs 10 points to fulfill his dream of becoming world champion. The championship leader leads with 85 points ahead of the Ten Kate standard bearer, who will be forced to win if he wants to take the fight to Jerez, the last round. However, in Aragon Bulega gave a great show of strength, winning both races by a good margin.

In Race 1, the championship leader took the checkered flag with a three and a half second advantage over Marcel Schrotter, an excellent second with the MV Agusta. Completing Saturday’s podium is Yari Montella with the other Barni team Ducati. Saturday to forget for Manzi, who in an attempt to overtake the German of the MV, went wide and lost positions until crossing the finish line in 11th place.

Manzi attempts redemption in Race 2, where he tries to undermine Bulega’s lead, but in vain. Once again, the Ducati rider wins with an advantage of just over two seconds over his compatriot from Ten Kate, who however only needs second place to keep the world championship open. Lots of Italy on the podium on Sunday in Aragon: Federico Caricasulo, after the close third place in Race 1, managed to conquer third position in Race 2, ending his weekend on a high note.