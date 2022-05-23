Just like last year, even during this first phase of the 2022 season Dominique Aegerter seems to have no rivals. The reigning Supersport world champion also made a big voice in Estoril, signing the success in both races and consolidating his leadership in the world championship. The Swiss made full loot in Portugal, thus reaching 145 points, 44 more than direct opponent Lorenzo Baldassarri, second with 101 points.

A mistake at the start of Race 1 was not enough to stop the Ten Kate team rider, who after being lagging behind started a furious comeback that brought him close to the leaders. The clear superiority of Aegerter allowed him to launch the attack on Baldassarri to take the top of the race, also going to win with a gap of three seconds on the standard bearer of the Evan Bros. team.

A lot of Italy on the podium in the first heat, with Baldassarri who had to bend to the overwhelming power of Aegerter but managed to “limit the damage” in the standings by winning an excellent second position. The driver from the Marches thus conquered his fourth podium in front of Nicolò Bulega. The Ducati rider managed to get to third position after a great duel with Can Oncu, which he got the better of right on the last lap.

There was no shortage of surprises, Yari Montella engaged in a battle with Federico Caricasulo, with the latter fifth ahead of the Kawasaki rider, who equaled his best career result. But Glenn van Straalen also defended himself, after a crash he got back on the saddle going to conquer the seventh position, preceding Adrian Huertas, eighth and satisfied with his best rosilt in Supersport. To close the top 10 we find Andy Verdoia and Ondrej Vostatek, ninth and tenth respectively.

But the real show of the weekend was given by Race 2, largely conditioned by the rain. The weather was the real protagonist on Sunday, putting the riders in difficulty and forcing them to race in treacherous conditions, having fallen when the traffic lights had gone out for quite a while. The water made the race crazy, but the final result didn’t change much: Aegerter always had the upper hand, proving once again a clear superiority in all conditions.

For the Swiss it is the fifth consecutive victory, which came after a battle made up of 11 riders. Everyone went on slick tires waiting for conditions to improve, but the pitfalls were many, as were the crashes. It was in this particular situation that Race 2 had some surprises, first of all Kyle Smith. The Briton started from the 17th spot, but built a great comeback that led him to fight with the leading group to take the second position. Smith thus obtained his first podium in front of Lorenzo Baldassarri, third at the end of a complicated race.

The Evan Bros team rider managed to get on the podium by a whisker, just 105 thousandths ahead of Yari Montella, who was quite fit in Estoril. The Kawasaki rider undermined his compatriot’s third position up to the finish line, where, however, he had to settle for fourth place, the best result ever for him. An exceptional spectator of the duel was Can Oncu, who passed under the checkered flag in fifth position seven tenths off the two.

But the real surprise of the Portuguese Sunday was Oli Bayliss: the son of “art” scored a sixth position, his best since making his Supersport debut this year, disputing a very solid race. Already 12th in Race 1, he showed himself decidedly in good shape on the Ducati, bringing the smile back to Borgo Panigale after the fall of Nicolò Bulega which put him out of action.

Adrian Huertas also did well, seventh ahead of Glenn van Straalen. The two won two top 10s over the weekend in Estoril, as did Ondrej Vostatek, who was also tenth in Race 2. The Czech remained behind Tom Edwards, who was ninth.