A Russian SSJ-100 aircraft made an emergency landing in Krasnodar due to a gas turbine failure. It is reported by RIA News…

The liner landed at the airport of the Russian city, there are 91 people on board. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated. According to preliminary data, the plane was on its way from Krasnodar to St. Petersburg.

Earlier in June, a Boeing-737, flying from Krasnoyarsk to Sochi, urgently landed at the Novosibirsk Tolmachevo airport due to a fire signal in the luggage compartment. As stated in the West Siberian Transport Prosecutor’s Office, during the inspection, neither smoke nor sensor malfunction was detected.