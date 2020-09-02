new Delhi: A special role of India’s Special Crack-Unit, SFF, in the strategic action taken by the Indian Army on the night of 29-30 August, in the strategic and strategic passes and areas at the southern end of Pangong-Tso Lake Is being told Although it is refusing to speak anything from the Army Headquarters to the Security-Specialized Special Frontier Force, ABP News has received information from reliable sources that the SFF’s commandos in this major crackdown of India created great difficulties for China. Has done.

Let us tell you that the SFF usually consists of soldiers of Tibet origin, and is well acquainted with the areas of China adjacent to eastern Ladakh where on the night of 29-30 August the Indian Army carried out a large action south of Pangong-tso Lake Had deposited his officer at Raikin-pass (Pass) and Hanan-Coast. Because the tension still remains on the LAC, the Army has refused to give operational information.

But ABP News has received information that for the first time India has used SFF commandos against China in this primitive action. The SFF was not only involved in the operation south of Pangong Lake, but has also been deployed on the LAC ie Line of Actile Control adjacent to East Ladakh. A few days ago during the patrolling on the LAC, an SFF officer lost his life due to land-minus.

This landmine was laid during the 1962 war. Since both the Indian and Chinese armies had not been patrolling the disputed areas of LAC since the war of ’62, there was not much information about these land minus. But since the month of May, that is when the conflict between the armies of the two countries has started, patrolling is also taking place in the areas of LAC where no one used to go. Because India anticipates that the Chinese army can capture the LAC wherever any gap is seen. An SFF soldier has also been injured in this land mine incident.

Let us tell you that SFF was formed soon after the 1962 war. Soldiers of Tibet origin are recruited in this force. However, in recent times, it also gives a chance to the youth of the mountainous areas bordering China. SFF is also known as ‘Vikas’ and has its headquarters and training center in Chakrata, Uttarakhand. Due to the non-use of SFF for many years, questions were also being raised about its existence. A big reason for this was the SFF not being used in any operation or war. But the way the SFF commandos have carried out the operation on the night of 29-30 August is praising the development and regiment of the army. This action was similar to Para-SF regiment of army after Uri entered PoK. The Chinese did not even get a clue of SFF’s operation.

The first commander of the SFF was Major-General Sujan Singh Uban, who was part of the Army’s 22nd Mountain Division. That is why SFF is also known as Tutu (2-2) Force or ‘Establishment-22’ in the name of his regiment. The recruitment of SFF is the responsibility of RAW (Research and Analysis Wing), the country’s largest intelligence agency. RAW officers select soldiers for this force from Tibetan refugees in Tibet, Bhutan and India and are then included in the Army’s development regiment after rigorous training at Chakrata. Officers in the development regiment come on deputation from other regiments of the army. In the initial years, the American secret agency, the CIA, was instrumental in the creation of this 22-force. This is the reason that SFF was one of the first regiments of the country whose training took place on a secret base of the CIA in American. SFF commandos used to use American weapons only.

It is said that during the war of ’71, Bangladesh’s liberation-elf training was given only in the Chakrata training center of SFF. SFF also played an important role in Operation Meghdoot in Siachen.

The SFF has also been given a separate charter in the last few years. The SFF is not limited to deploying or operating only along the border with China. Rather it has been transformed into a crack-unit. That is, it has been prepared to execute its missions both inside and outside the country. This changed form of the SFF was discovered during this Independence Day, when the Thalesna chief conferred a sniffer-dog of the SFF unit with the Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card (batch).

This dog was given in the capital Delhi in recent times to help in capturing the chemical and illegal illegal scams. The consignment was to be used for the IED blast in the capital Delhi. That is, SFF units are now operating in the capital Delhi. But because the SFF does not have the right of investigation, it is very likely that after the operation, the investigation of the case would have been handed over to the police or some investigating agency.