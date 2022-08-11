Researchers from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and of University of British Columbia recently published a study stating that solid state drives, more commonly referred to as SSDcan lead to double the carbon footprint of hard drives (HDD). The study analyzes the carbon impact of different devices and components over their lifetime.

Researchers admit that running SSDs consumes less power than HDDs, but they say that producing SSDs results in much higher emissions. Most of an SSD’s carbon emissions have already occurred before anyone started using it, assuming the manufacturing processes still rely primarily on fossil fuels.

The study argues that SSDs have the highest emissions of any component in systems incorporating them, comprising 38% of a PC’s total emissions. In comparison, a HDD could be responsible for 9% of a system’s emissions, a GPU 11%, a CPU 4%, a motherboard 17%, RAM 9%, a power supply 4% and one. chassis 6%.

This percentage was calculated on a 512GB SSD, but interestingly, the carbon cost of SSDs during production increases linearly with capacity.

The study suggests ways to reduce emissions from storage. Designing longer-lasting SSDs is an obvious solution, as it could lead to less production. Recycling and reuse of flash memory (as well as other hardware components) would also help the environment.

Source: PCGamer