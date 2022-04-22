It is available for purchase through the official website of Western Digital the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD with heatsink, with a 15% discount that you can activate using ours code dedicated: MULTIPLAYERIT. The code is valid until April 25, 2022.

The price of the SSD is 118,90 €. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe achieves the speed of 7000 MB / s in reading and 5300 MB / s in writing. This SSD is compatible with PS5 as well as with computers. The model on offer also already includes the heatsink, to make sure that there is no overheating when using the PlayStation 5 (you must have a PS5 with system software version 21.02-04.00.00 or later).

Furthermore, with the WD_BLACK Dashboard software you can monitor the status of the unit and optimize performance thanks to the gaming mode. Finally, you can improve your gaming station by customizing it with RGB lights that you can always adjust using the WD_BLACK Dashboard software (available for download via Windows).

You can find the offer at this addressby entering our dedicated code: MULTIPLAYERIT by 25 April 2022.