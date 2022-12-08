The Secretary of Health of the State of Durango, through its official Twitter social network, urges patients with meningitis follow-up in case of detecting any situation.

He stressed that care will be free and with excellent quality at the facilities of the General Hospital 450, IMSS and ISSSTE.

The Director of State Health Services, Irasema Kondo Padilla, expressed that it is important for the population to know that they are citing all the women, men and children who were exposed in hospitals at risk, for review.

I affirm that pursuant to the performance of files They have found people who are exposed, with a figure of more than 1,800 people to date.

Attached that to every person who comes to request revisionstudies are carried out discarding all the patients that come from other hospitals.

He mentioned that the patients that continue to be affected come from one of the four hospitals that have been involved.

Kondo Padilla pointed out that of the suspects who meet the criteria they have 54 patients awaiting the study of lumbar puncture and there is a registry of a thousand patients exposed to risk.

He assured that it is only to go to the medical assessment to do a study and thus rule out that they are carriers.

“It can give them peace of mind knowing that they were exposed to risk but do not present the illness” said.

We recommend you read:

He added that they seek to prevent patients from arriving in a serious state, which is why they seek to rule out cases by testing those who could be carriers.

It is worth mentioning that in the last update of the ssd about the cases of meningitisthere are 72 confirmed cases and 23 deaths.