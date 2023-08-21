If you want to expand your storage space on PC or PlayStation 5 and are looking for a suitable SSD, then you will be happy to know that you can take advantage of this interesting Amazon offer for theCrucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD. The reported discount is 55%, or €82.93. You can find the product at this address or via the box below. The version with heatsink is also available.

The advised price for this SSD without heatsink it is 151.99€. The current price is the lowest ever on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon. Even the model with heatsink is at an all-time low price.

This Crucial P5 Plus model is 1 TB and is available with or without heatsink. In both cases it is compatible with PS5 and with computers. The speed is up to 6600MB/s.