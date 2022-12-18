The Secretary of Health of the State of Durango announced through her official Twitter account that a positive evolution of patients with meningitis who have been transferred to the National Institute of Neurology and Neurosurgery in Mexico City, to receive better medical care and studies.

They emphasize that the Patients are in charge of Dr. Angel Arauz, who is giving continuity to his cases in search of eradicating the disease of the body of the women.

On behalf of the State GovernorEsteban Villegas, The representative of the Ministry of Health, Irasema Kondo Padilla, expressed her gratitude towards directors and staff of the institute, for reinforcing the actions implemented in a timely manner.