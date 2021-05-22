The State Scientific Center for Virology and Biotechnology “Vector” has received a prototype of a vaccine against avian influenza; if necessary, production of the drug can begin. Rinat Maksyutov, general director of the center, announced this on May 22 during the New Knowledge forum.

“If we are talking about the variant H5N8, which first infected a person <...> in March, using reverse genetics methods, we obtained a vaccine strain against this H5N8 virus, and in the future, if such a task is set, it will already be a production vaccine using the existing production facilities and this vaccine strain, ”he said.

Maksyutov recalled that the center had documented the transmission of the bird flu virus to humans in February, after which the development of a vaccine strain began.

At the end of February, the head of Rospotrebnadzor, Anna Popova, announced that the first case of human infection with the bird flu virus was detected in Russia. The infection was recorded at a poultry farm in southern Russia earlier, in December last year. The workers of the enterprise were examined by doctors. Scientists at the Vector Center have isolated the genetic material of this type of avian influenza from seven employees of the poultry farm.

Popova also pointed out that Russia has transmitted to the World Health Organization data on cases of infection with the new causative agent of avian influenza A (H5N8).

In April, the Rosselkhoznadzor notified of the introduction in Russia of temporary restrictions on the supply of live poultry and poultry products to the country from some regions of European countries, where an unfavorable situation for bird flu has developed.

On May 14, the government of the Rostov region announced the lifting of the bird flu quarantine in the region.