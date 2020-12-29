ssc cgl, chsl, cpo, je, steno, mts exam result dates 2021: Staff Selection Commission has declared the possible dates of results of various recruitment exams including CGL, CHSL, Constable GD, Delhi Police and CAPF SI. According to the notification released on ssc.nic.in on Tuesday, the result of CHSL Recruitment Exam Tier-1 2019 will be released on 15 January 2021. The result of Paper-1 of SI Recruitment Exam 2020 in Delhi Police and CAPF will be released on 26 February 2021.
Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (CCHL) Tier-2 Examination was held from November 15 to 18. 125750 candidates were registered for CHL exam-2019 across the country. There were 31112 candidates registered in the examination from Central Zone. The result of this examination will be released on 20 February 2021.
On the other hand, the result of Paper-1 of SSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2019 exam will also be released on 26 February. The final result of CGL 2018 will be released on March 31, 2021, SI Police in Delhi Police and CAPF and the final result of ASI recruitment examination in CISF will be on April 20, 2021. The final result of CHSL 2018 will be released on 30 June 2021.
The final result of SSC MTS recruitment will come on 5 March 2021. The Commission shortlisted 1,20,713 candidates for Paper-2 based on the paper-1 results. After this, Paper-2 was organized on 26 November 2019, in which 96478 candidates appeared. This was followed by the process of DV.
