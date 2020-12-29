ssc cgl, chsl, cpo, je, steno, mts exam result dates 2021: Staff Selection Commission has declared the possible dates of results of various recruitment exams including CGL, CHSL, Constable GD, Delhi Police and CAPF SI. According to the notification released on ssc.nic.in on Tuesday, the result of CHSL Recruitment Exam Tier-1 2019 will be released on 15 January 2021. The result of Paper-1 of SI Recruitment Exam 2020 in Delhi Police and CAPF will be released on 26 February 2021.

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (CCHL) Tier-2 Examination was held from November 15 to 18. 125750 candidates were registered for CHL exam-2019 across the country. There were 31112 candidates registered in the examination from Central Zone. The result of this examination will be released on 20 February 2021.