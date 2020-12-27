SSC Phase VIII 2020 Selection Exam Answer key: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer for Matriculation Level (10th) Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) and Graduation Level Examination of Phase -VIII 2020 Selection Examination. . According to the SSC, these answers are currently tentative, it is possible that the final answer will be released later. Under this recruitment examination of SSC, various categories of posts are to be filled. SSC Phase 8 Selection Exam Answer Key Candidate Commission Website ssc.nic.in Can go and see With this you can also see at the link given below-

Download SSC Phase VIII 2020 Selection Answer key

According to the SSC notification, if a candidate has any objection on ‘Answer Key’, he can register his objection from 27-12-2020 to 31-12-2020 at 6 pm.

See SSC notice-

The Staff Selection Commission conducted a notification in this regard on 27 December 2020, Sunday, that the SSC Phase -VIII 2020 Selection Post Matriculation Level (10th) Higher Secondary Level (10 + 2) and Graduate Level Examination was conducted on 06, 09 and 10 November. Was done on 2020. Examination was conducted on 14 November from Bihar, who took the exam.