Two missing minors They were returned to their family, which had been lost on the Central mall From Mexico City.

This occurred during the morning of this Sunday, November 4, in said area of ​​lto the capital of the countrynear to Palace of Fine Arts.

Through an information card from the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC), the situation was reported, in which elements of said local agency to find and return his mother to the missing minors.

The information card mentioned that the woman asked for the help of the capital’s emergency and security elements.

You can read:

Lack of sensitivity and accessibility for people with disabilities in CDMX

They encourage the use of electric cars to delivery companies in CDMX

Marches and protests for this Sunday, December 4 in CDMX

There are almost 100 detainees for the Breathalyzer operation, in CDMX

Heavy rain surprises residents of CDMX

Location of minors in Alameda Central of CDMX

Behind the warning from the mother to the elements of the SSC of Mexico City children of 5 and 14 years were sought, in the downtown colony of the capital of the country.

Given this, a operational in the surrounding streetswhere the minors were found on the street Angela Peraltafrom the same colony, the same one where the minors.

The minors were handed over to their mother, who received them with a hugreported the statement of the SSC.