DIt took three attempts before the “certezza aritmetica” was finally achieved. The first attempt to celebrate the championship title in the Italian Serie A with “arithmetic certainty”, i.e. with an unassailable lead, was on Sunday. SSC Napoli would have won the Scudetto six games before the end of the memorable 2022/23 season if they had defeated US Salernitana at their home Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. Napoli were in the lead until five minutes from time. The sold-out stadium was boiling, the whole city was boiling.

Matthias Rub Political correspondent for Italy, the Vatican, Albania and Malta based in Rome.

But then Boulaye Dia, the Senegalese goalscorer for Campania local rivals Salerno, equalised. Paralyzed horror instead of eruptive enthusiasm – in the stadium outside in Fuorigrotta, on the streets and squares of the city, where everything had long been prepared for the championship celebration.

At the end of the 32nd of a total of 38 matchdays, the league leaders from Naples had an 18-point and 20-goal lead over their nearest rival, Lazio. There were still 18 points up for grabs in the remaining six games. The SSC would have lost all of them and Lazio would have had to win all of them to intercept the Neapolitans after all. Actually unthinkable, but arithmetically not impossible.

Then the second attempt on Wednesday evening. If pursuers Lazio dropped points in the home game against Sassuolo Calcio, Naples would no longer be able to take the championship title. The arithmetic certainty of the championship title would have fallen to the Azzurri “on the couch”, so to speak, and not through their own efforts on the pitch. But Lazio fulfilled the obligation and defeated Sassuolo.







The anticipation increased with the waiting time

Finally the third attempt on Thursday evening. In the away game in Udine, one point would be enough for Naples to be 16 points ahead five days before the end of the season, even with all the improbable arithmetic. And again, as on Sunday and Wednesday, the prefecture had put its safety plan in place for any championship celebrations: the city center was closed to traffic from 9 p.m. so that the Tifosi could use the Piazza del Plebiscito in the heart of the city, the Lungomare promenade , actually the whole city center for itself and its exuberant celebration would be able to have.



The moment Napoli held their breath: Udinese Calcio’s Sandi Lovric (M) scored to make it 1-0.

On Sunday and Wednesday evening it had been arithmetically quiet in Naples, so to speak. But no one was depressed or even impatient. Because actually Naples hadn’t been able to take the Scudetto since January, and the anticipation didn’t decrease with the waiting time, but increased. The blue ribbons had been stretched across the streets, from house to house, for weeks, a sky-blue sky even with clouds and rain. Club flags with the number “3” and the likeness of Maradona, the football saint of Naples, who gave the Partenopei the first two championship titles in 1987 and 1990 and only for 33 long years, fluttered on every street corner, in front of every restaurant and in front of every kiosk. The master cakes in the colors of the Italian tricolor and above all in the sky blue of the SSC have long been in the displays of the pastry shops.

Naples club president Aurelio De Laurentiis had the home stadium open on Thursday evening, although their own kickers were in action in Udine, 850 kilometers away in Friuli. For example, a good 50,000 spectators in Naples watched their SSC away game, only on large screens, but still live.







The “gate to heaven” opens

And then, on a wonderfully mild full moon evening, everything fell into place on the third try for the “certezza aritmetica” of the third title after 33 long years of waiting! Udine had started strongly, taking an early lead in a first half in which coach Luciano Spalletti’s side were somewhat beside themselves. But in the 52nd minute, Victor Osimhen, Napoli’s Nigerian goalscorer, duly equalised. Until the final whistle, SSC Napoli defended and managed the golden point in distant Udine, which finally opened the “gate to heaven”, as a newspaper headlined on Wednesday with a view to Napoli’s historic third title win.

Just in time for the final whistle in Udine, the fireworks of joy in Naples began. From the Lungomare there was an exhilarating view of the hills at the foot of Mount Vesuvius. The colorful light from the rockets lit up the clear night sky. The honking of the cars competed with the crackling of the firecrackers and the singing of the happy tifosi.

A banner in the club’s colors hung on four floors of a palazzo on the Lungomare. It read: “Vesuvius did not erupt / There was only one explosion / That of a whole city / For the champion Napoli.” The newly crowned Campioni stayed the night in the team hotel in Udine. The triumphant return is expected for this Friday.