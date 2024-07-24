Electronic Arts Inc. and SSC Napoli have announced an exclusive, multi-year partnership that will see SSC Napoli fully integrated into EA Sports FC, including FC MOBILE and FC Online.

Driven by the claim “For The Club”, the incredibly passionate fans of SSC Napolimade up of millions of supporters ready to give their all for their club, will have the opportunity to demonstrate their dedication through a series of innovative activities.

“SSC Napoli is a club with an incredibly strong legacy within Italian and global football, and we are thrilled to welcome them to EA SPORTS FC“, he has declared James Taylor, Director of FC Football Partnerships. “It’s an exciting time for us, to bring fans closer to the players and club they love, knowing the huge role football plays in Neapolitan culture.“.

The partnership between SSC Napoli and EA SPORTS FC in fact goes beyond the simple game, the aim will be to creatively stimulate many universes, from lifestyle to street art, up to the latest musical trends.. The voice of Geolier, international rap superstar and SSC Napoli fan, seals the announcement of the collaboration.

“Napoli is not just a football team: it is a lifestyle, just like being Neapolitan. It is a blood bond, something that is in the heart“, Geolier comments. “It’s wonderful to be able to experience this emotion with FC25, a game that has always entertained me.“.

“We are happy and proud to return to the most iconic video game in the world. The partnership with EA SPORTS is designed to celebrate the love of our fans around the world for Napoli“, explains Tommaso Bianchini, Chief Revenue Officer of SSC Napoli. “This agreement is based on the union of fashion and entertainment, two pillars of our marketing strategy and we are proud to present ourselves again to the millions of EA SPORTS FC users together with our Brand Ambassador Geolier. Football, video games, music and fashion are the four fundamental elements to speak to the new generations and to make the Napoli brand known even outside the field. We are certain that thanks to this partnership the Club will further expand our brand perimeter on a global level



