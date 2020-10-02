SSC JE Recruitment 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the notification for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Recruitment Examination 2020. For these posts, one can apply online by visiting ssc.nic.in till October 30. The Commission will release the information of total vacancy later. SSC has said that candidates should keep in mind that their photo should not be more than three months old (from the day the notification is issued). Also, the date should be printed on the photo on which it is drawn. Photo size should be between 20 KB to 50 KB. It should be in JPEG format.

educational qualification

BTech degree or three years diploma + two years experience in related engineering subject has been sought for some posts. For some posts only diploma in related engineering subject has been sought. For detailed information, you can see the complete notification by clicking on the link below.

Details of post and age limit



Age relaxation

In the maximum age limit, relaxation of five years will be given to SC, ST class and three years to OBC class.

pay scale – Group B Non Gazetted Posts, Level – 6 (35400- 112400 / -)

Application fee

General and OBC – Rs 100

SC, ST, Divyang and all categories of women are exempted from fees.

Important dates

Last date for online application – 30 October 2020 at 11.30 pm

Last date for online fee submission – November 1 at 11.30 pm

Last date for generating offline challan – 3 November at 11.30 pm

Last date for depositing fees from challan – 05 November 2020

Expected Date of Computer Based Examination (CBT) – 22 March 2021 to 25 March 2020

Paper – II (Conventional) Date – Information to be given later

The selection

Candidates will be selected on the basis of performance in Paper-1 (CBT) and Paper-2. Candidates passed in Paper-1 will be called in Paper-2. CBT will be objective type questions. It will have negative marking.

To read full notification click here

For online application click here