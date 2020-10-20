SSC JE Exam 2019: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancy details for Junior Engineer Recruitment (JE) Exam 2019. This time, through this recruitment examination, the Commission will appoint 887 posts of JE in various departments of the Central Government. The admit cards of the exam have been issued for most of the region.

BRO JE (Electrical & Mechanical) – 80

BRO JE (Civil) – 417

Central Water Commission – JE (Mechanical) – 4

Central Water Commission – JE (Civil) – 50

CPWD – JE (Electrical) – 52

CPWD – JE (Civil) – 273

M / o Defense (DGQA-NAVAL) — JE (Electrical) – 3

M / o Defense (DGQA-NAVAL) — JE (Mechanical) – 5

NTRO – JE (Civil) – 3

The SSC JE recruitment exam paper 1 will be conducted from October 27 to October 30. For the candidates who have selected the examination center in Bihar, the exam will be conducted separately on 11 December. This decision has been taken due to elections in Bihar.

Application process continues for SSC JE recruitment 2020

SSC has released the notification of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Recruitment Exam 2020 a few days ago. The application process is in progress. Applications can be made online by October 30 by visiting ssc.nic.in. The Commission will release the information of total vacancy later.

educational qualification

BTech degree or three years diploma + two years experience in related engineering subject has been sought for some posts. For some posts only diploma in related engineering subject has been sought. For detailed information, you can see the complete notification by clicking on the link below.

Age relaxation

In the maximum age limit, relaxation of five years will be given to SC, ST class and three years to OBC class.