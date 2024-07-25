Mexico City.- Authorities are conducting an investigation within the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) in relation to the murder of Commissioner Milton Morales Figueroa, which occurred on Sunday in Coacalco, as well as the cases he was handling and his relationships.

“We are investigating not only that (internally at the SSC) but many other things, the cases, the issues, the relationships, I could not say that there is only one (line of investigation),” said Ulises Lara López, head of the Mexico City Attorney General’s Office.

He pointed out that although the incident did not occur in this state, it is also the responsibility of the Prosecutor’s Office to investigate because he was a public servant of the capital government.

For this reason, they are working in coordination with authorities in the State of Mexico where the events occurred, he said.

“Yes, we are investigating, it is the responsibility of the Prosecutor’s Office,” he said.

“Of course we are making progress, we have a significant level of coordination and we will announce the progress.”

For his part, the president of the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City said that they offered the agency’s free security line 55 5533 5533 to make anonymous complaints that contribute to the investigations of the case.

Morales served as General Coordinator of the Tactical Strategy and Special Operations Unit at the SSC and conducted high-level investigations in the City.