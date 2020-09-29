SSC CBT Examinations Guidelines: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued guidelines for the upcoming computer based examinations for recruitment to various posts. These guidelines of SSC are divided into three parts. The first part contains general instructions for the candidates, the second part contains advice for the candidates regarding Kovid-19 (Corona) and in the third part Kovid-19 self-declaration. In the declaration, candidates must provide in writing that they have no symptoms related to the corona.

SSC has issued this notification for all upcoming examinations. The Commission did not mention the date of any particular examination or the name of the examination. You can check the latest notice by going to SSC website ssc.nic.in for detailed details. You can also read the full notice at the link below here.

GENERAL INSTRUCTIONS FOR CANDIDATES:

1- Candidates are advised to reach the center as per the time slot prescribed in the reporting / entry time given in the admit card.

2- Take the following things with you to the examination center-

gate pass.

Two copies of his latest passport size color photograph (3X3.5 cm).

A photo ID.

An identity card / 10th certificate in support of date of birth.

Face mask.

Hand sanitizer (small bottle).

Transparent water bottle.

Self declaration given with admission certificate.

Read further for other exam related guidelines -ssc upcoming cbt exam instructions

Kovid-19 Self-declaration of SSC-