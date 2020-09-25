SSC Exams 2020: Staff Selection Commission has issued an important notice about changing the examination center. The Commission said that the candidates of the four examinations of SSC recruitment have given the opportunity to change the examination center. As per the Commission’s notice, candidates can opt for the examination center of their choice from 26-09-2020 to 29-09-2020.

Chance to change the examination center of the following examinations-

1- Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, and Quantity Surviving and Contract) Examination 2019 Paper-1.

2- Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2019

3- Selection Post (Phase-8) Examination 2019

4 Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 (Tier-II & III)

To select the examination center of your choice, candidates should visit the Staff Selection Commission website ssc.nic.in But you have to login through registration number and password. In addition to login, the latest notification tab will appear in the candidates dashboard. Candidates are advised to read the instructions given for choosing the examination center very carefully and choose the examination center of your choice.

See full notice