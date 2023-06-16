Through a statement, the agency indicated that it was not the illegal deprivation of a person’s liberty, but rather an undercover detention by uniformed officers.

Through social networks, a video began to circulate in which you can see the moment in which they block the way to a truck in streets of the Tlalpan mayor’s office to lower his crew member and take him away in another vehicle.

In the first versions, users pointed out that it was a kidnapping in broad daylight, for which they asked the capital authorities to initiate investigations, but the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC) responded by means of a statement.

As indicated, these events occurred on June 4, when personnel from the Investigation Police (PDI)on the México Cuernavaca federal highway, at kilometer 21, intercepted a white van that was being monitored based on a report of attacks on sector officials.

According to the complaint, on May 31, the crew member of said unit threatened the uniformed officers and subsequently accelerated the march, for which reason, through the monitoring of video surveillance cameras, he was followed up and the support of others was requested. work teams. See also Is there a rivalry between Yuridia and Ángela Aguilar? Flor Silvestre's granddaughter talks about it (VIDEO)

It was then that the officers located and intercepted the unit, lowered the driver and conducted a citizen interview derived from the report of attacks and threats against the uniformed officers.

The 38-year-old detainee said that, on the day of the complaint, he was drunk and joked with the uniformed officers from whom he asked for some identification information about the Sector boss and other policemen, without causing any harm.