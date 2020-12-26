SSC CHSL 2020: Today is the last date to apply for the CHSL Recruitment Examination 2020 for the 12th pass from the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The commission had extended the deadline to 26 December 2020. Online fees can be deposited by 28 December. Before this, the last was December 19 and before that it was December 15. Candidates wishing to apply for SSC CHSL Recruitment Examination 2020 were facing technical difficulties in applying, due to which the Commission had extended the deadline twice. The SSC had also made it clear in its notice that it would not get a chance to apply after 26 December. Deadline will not be extended.

Eligibility

Youth who have passed 12th (from 10 + 2 system) can apply to join this recruitment process.

Youth from 18 to 27 years old can apply for this. SC, ST category will be given 5 years relaxation in age and OBC three years.

There will be a total recruitment of 4726 posts in central departments through this recruitment examination. 1538 posts will be recruited in all sections of LDC-JSA. There will be recruitment for 3181 posts of PA and SA and 7 posts of DEO. These recruitments will be made at Bureau of Research Development, Ministry of Defense, Central Administrative Tribunal, CBI, Ministry of External Affairs, CGA, CGDA, Custom, Excise, etc.

Vacancy break-up

Recruitment will be done on four types of posts

1- Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant: Pay Level-2 (Rs.

19,900- 63,200)

2- Postal Assistant (PA) / Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500- 81,100)

3- Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5 (Rs.

29,200–92,300)

4- Data Entry Operator Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100)

It is a mistake not to take photos, otherwise your application will be rejected

SSC has said that candidates should keep in mind that their photo should not be more than three months old (from the day the notification is issued). Also, the date should be printed on the photo on which it is drawn. Photo size should be between 20 KB to 50 KB. It should be in JPEG format. If the date is not printed on the photo, the application will be rejected.