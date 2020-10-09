The postponed examination of Joint Higher Secondary Level Recruitment-2019 (CHSL) of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will be held from October 12 to 21. 124 centers will be set up in 19 cities for the examination. SSC has issued the admit cards for this exam. Candidates who have not yet downloaded the admit card, they are on the website of the Commission ssc.nic.in You can download your admit card according to the examination zone.

Earlier this examination was to be held from 17 to 28 March but due to Kovid-19, the Commission postponed the examination on 19 March. 1106041 candidates were to appear in the examination all over the country. 283238 candidates appeared in the examination held from 17 to 19 March. The examination to be held from October 12 to 21 will include 829439 candidates. The commission gave the candidates the option of changing the examination center. 3164 candidates from Central region and 9800 candidates from other regions have given the option. The exam will be conducted in online mode from 10-11, 1-2 and till 4-5 PM. Admission will begin one and a half hours before the commencement of the examination. All the precautions related to Kovid-19 will be conducted in the examination hall.

Center and candidate

56272 at 11 centers in Prayagraj, 51132 at eight centers in Agra, 9600 at 1 examination center in Aligarh, 5352 at 1 center in Ara, 4606 at 1 center in Aurangabad, 26652 at 3 centers in Bareilly, 13224 at 2 centers in Bhagalpur, 9454 at 2 centers in Darbhanga, 8 centers 48384 in Gorakhpur, 3 centers 16103 in Jhansi, 75806 at 8 centers in Kanpur, 86028 at 12 centers in Lucknow, 35153 at 4 centers in Meerut, 8400 at 1 center at Moradabad, 2 centers at Muzaffarnagar. At 8500, 34392 candidates at 5 centers in Muzaffpur, 238621 candidates at 34 centers in Patna, 20040 at 3 centers in Purnia and 79498 candidates at 15 centers in Varanasi.