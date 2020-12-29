SSC CGL Notification 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the notification for Combined Graduate Level (SSC CGL 2020). Candidates can check the notification of SSC by visiting its official website ssc.nic.in. The process of online application has also started. SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 Examination (Computer Based Test) will be held from 29 May 2021 to 7 June 2021. Previously this notification was scheduled to be released on December 21. This examination is conducted for recruitment to vacant Group B and Group C level posts in various Ministries, Departments, Organizations of Government of India.

Eligibility

The qualification of graduation in any field has been sought for most of the posts.

Graduation for the post of Junior Statistical Officer and ‘60% marks in Maths in 12th is required’. Graduate youth in any discipline can apply for the post of Assistant Audit Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer, but the preference will be given to holders of CA, MBA (Finance), MBE, MCom, MBS, CS degrees.

For more details, you can see the notification below –

Age Range

The maximum age limit has been set at 27 for some posts, 30 for some posts and 32 for some.

SC, ST category will be given 5 years relaxation in age limit and OBC will be given three years.

Fees

General and OBC – Rs 100

SC, ST, Divyang and women section should not pay any fees.

Fees can be paid from Bhima UPI, Net Banking, Master Card, Debit, Credit Card, Maestro, Rupee Credit Card, SBI Challan.

Important dates

Last date for online application – 31 January 2021 (till 11.30 pm)

Last date for submission of online fees – February 2, 2021 (till 11.30 pm)

Last date for offline challan generation – 4 February 2021 (till 11.30 pm)

Last date for depositing invoice fees – 6 February 2021

Tier-1 Exam (Computer Based Test) – 29 May 2021 to 7 June 2021

Vacancy details will be released later for this recruitment. The last time around 9500 vacancies were removed through SSC CGL 2019. The maximum vacancy (2159 vacancies) was in the posts of Inspector (Central Excise) in the Central Board of Direct Taxes and Customs (CBIC). 1456 of Tax Assistant in Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), 678 of Accountant / Junior Accountant in Controller General of Accounts, 840 Vacancy of Statistical Investigator Grade II in Registrar General of India, 509 of Auditor in Office of Controller General of Defense Account. There was vacancy. This time you will have to see what vacancy comes at which position.

The selection for this recruitment will be after SSC CGL Exam 2021 (Tier-1), Tier-2, Tier-3 and Tier-4 Examination.