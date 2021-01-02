SSC CGL 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an important notice regarding Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Recruitment Examination 2020. The Commission has said that the candidates who want to apply for this recruitment, do not wait for the last date (31 January 2021) to apply. Apply as soon as possible. Apply well before the last date. In the last days, due to heavy traffic on the website, technical problems such as logging can occur.

Candidates can apply by visiting SSC official website ssc.nic.in.

Other important details related to SSC CGL recruitment

SSC CGL 2020 Tier-1 Examination (Computer Based Test) will be held from 29 May 2021 to 7 June 2021. Previously this notification was scheduled to be released on December 21. This examination is conducted for recruitment to vacant Group B and Group C level posts in various Ministries, Departments, Organizations of Government of India.

Recruitment on these posts

In this recruitment, in various departments of Central Government, Assistant Audit Officer, Assistant Account Officer, Assistant Section Officer, Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Inspector Central Excise, Inspector Preventive Officer, Inspector Examiner, Assistant Enforcement Officer, Sub Inspector (CBI), Inspector ( Department of Posts and Central Bureau Office of Narcotics), Assistant Superintendent, Divisional Accountant, Junior Statistical Officer, Auditor, Senior Secretariat Assistant, Tax Assistant, Upper Divisional Clerk (UDC).

The Commission will recruit 6506 posts through this examination. These include 250 Group B Gazetted, 3513 Group B Non-Gazetted and 2743 Group C posts. Explain that through CGL, 32 types of posts with graduate educational qualifications are recruited in the Central Ministries and Departments.

Eligibility

Graduate youth in any field can apply for these posts.

Graduation for the post of Junior Statistical Officer and ‘60% marks in Maths in 12th is required’. Graduate youth in any discipline can apply for the post of Assistant Audit Officer / Assistant Accounts Officer, but the preference will be given to holders of CA, MBA (Finance), MBE, MCom, MBS, CS degrees.

Age Range

The maximum age limit has been set at 27 for some posts, 30 for some posts and 32 for some.

SC, ST category will be given 5 years relaxation in age limit and OBC will be given three years.

Fees

General and OBC – Rs 100

SC, ST, Divyang and women section should not pay any fees.

Fees can be paid from Bhima UPI, Net Banking, Master Card, Debit, Credit Card, Maestro, Rupee Credit Card, SBI Challan.

Important dates

Last date for online application – 31 January 2021 (till 11.30 pm)

Last date for submission of online fees – February 2, 2021 (till 11.30 pm)

Last date for offline challan generation – 4 February 2021 (till 11.30 pm)

Last date for depositing invoice fees – 6 February 2021

Tier-1 Exam (Computer Based Test) – 29 May 2021 to 7 June 2021