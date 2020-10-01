SSC CGL 2018 Tier III Result: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the result of Combined Graduate 2018 Tier 3 Examination on Wednesday night. Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website of the Commission ssc.nic.in. The merit list has been released according to the students’ names. After the result, the students have to have document verification and a skill test. After this, the final result will be released. The commission held the CGLE 2018 Tier-3 (Written Examination) on 29 December 2019. A total of 50293 candidates were declared eligible for this exam (descriptive paper) but 41803 candidates appeared. The marks of the candidates will soon be uploaded on the website of the Commission.

According to the notice, the candidates who have achieved the qualifying marks decided by the Commission in Tier-3 will be eligible for Skill Test and Document Verification. Based on the aggregate performance of Tier-1, Tier-2 and Tier-3 examinations, the candidates will be shortlisted for the stage of Skill Test and Document Verification. The skill test will consist of computer proficiency test and data entry speed test. In Tier-3 examination, 33 qualifying marks have been fixed for all categories.

The Commission has also issued cut-offs according to the category. Know what was the cutoff

The skill test and document verification schedule will be released soon on the regional SSC websites.

Read full here Result notice