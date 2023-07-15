On the afternoon of this Friday, July 14, 2023, there was a fight between two groups of inmates in the Reclusorio Varonil Oriente in Mexico City, located in the Iztapalapa Mayor’s Office, reported the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC), with a balance of four inmates and four broken guards.

“In the Eastern Men’s Preventive Prison, a fight broke out between 2 small groups of PPLs, who physically attacked each other, with no injuries reported. The situation was controlled and activities are carried out normally,” the agency said on its social networks. .

After receiving the report of the incident, elements of the SSC immediately moved to the place, while Condor-type helicopters flew over the prison to monitor the situation from the air.

In addition, there was the presence of personnel from the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection, as well as from the Heroic Fire Department, who came to support the prison.

According to the SSC CDMX, four inmates were injured, as well as two custodians. Units from the Rescue Squad and Medical Emergencies also arrived at the scene.

“Derived from a fight inside the Eastern Men’s Preventive Prison, 4 PPLs were injured; in addition, 4 custodians also have injuries due to disaster. At the moment, authorities from the Penitentiary Center are already treating relatives to inform that the situation is under control,” said the dependence.

Television images showed relatives of people deprived of their liberty obfuscated because the authorities did not provide them with information about the fight.

It is expected that the corresponding investigations will be carried out to determine the circumstances that triggered the altercation and take the necessary measures to prevent future incidents.