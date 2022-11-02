In the Nueva Vallejo neighborhood, Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office of Mexico City, the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI) placed an offering in memory of all the police officers and administrative personnel who have lost their lives as workers of this institution.

The inauguration of the offering was attended by the head of the Secretariat for Citizen Security (SSC), Omar García Harfuch, who highlighted the work of the members of the Mexico City police.

According to data from the organization Common Cause, so far this year they have murdered at least 349 policemen in the country.

Of this figure, on average, 1.15 police officers have been killed each day. The states with the most police officers killed are: Zacatecas (46), Guanajuato (44), Guerrero (23), Michoacán (23) and Veracruz (22).

We recommend you read:

In addition, in the last four years, from December 1, 2018 to October 27, 2022, at leastos, 1,764 police officers killed in Mexico.

Also, from 2018 to this year, the CDMX human rights commission has received more than 5 thousand reports against the police classified as acts against physical integrity and violations of personal freedom, incidents that include illegal detentions, torture and death threats.

According to the figures, only in 2021 were received more than 1900 complaints of this type, the highest number in a single year since 2004.

In addition to remembering elements of the police who lost their lives, the ashes of those puppies that were members of the Canine Unit were also placed. For this reason, the bank policemen of the Canine Special Group made their altar with croquettes and toys.

The offering will be open to the public until November 4 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., at the PBI facilities at Calle Poniente 128, number 177, Colonia Nueva Vallejo, Álvaro Obregón Mayor’s Office.