A regrettable event brought mourning to the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City this Sunday, when one of its members was shot dead in the municipality of Coacalco, State of Mexico.

The victim was identified as the chief commissioner Milton Morales Figueroawho was attacked in broad daylight in the Coacalco Centro neighborhood. According to initial reports, the officer was off-duty when a subject approached him and shot him in the head, then fled the scene.

In the face of this crime, the Secretary of Citizen Security, Pablo Vazquezspoke out forcefully through his social networks.

Vázquez said there will be no impunity in this case and that all necessary resources will be used to find the person responsible and bring him to justice.

“I regret to inform you that, as a result of a cowardly attack that occurred in #Coacalco, State of Mexico, my colleague and friend Chief Commissioner Milton Morales Figueroa lost his life. In this, as in other cases that we handle at the @SSC_CDMX, there will be no impunity; we will work in coordination with the @FiscaliaEdomex

and the @SS_Edomex to identify, arrest and bring those responsible to justice.

“To his family, I send a fraternal and supportive hug. Know that you can count on us in this Secretariat and that we will not rest until we stop the aggressors. We will not take a step back; we will redouble our efforts in our fight for peace and security,” he said.

Investigations are already underway

The SSC CDMX reported that, after the attack was reported, elements of the agency went to the scene to cordon off the area and begin the corresponding investigations.

It was also reported that the agent was outside of his working hours when he was attacked, so the authorities presume that it was a direct attack.

The area where the murder occurred was processed by Forensic Services personnel, who collected evidence and removed the officer’s body.

A hard blow for the SSC

The death of Chief Commissioner Milton Morales Figueroa represents a great loss for the Secretariat of Citizen Security and for the entire community.

The SSC reiterated its commitment to continue working for the safety of citizens, honoring the memory of its fallen and fighting against impunity.

On his social media, former Secretary of Public Safety, Omar García Harfuch, warned that they will find those responsible for the murder.

“Rest in peace, our friend and colleague Milton. An extremely generous man, an extraordinary researcher, a great Mexican and, above all, a great friend. As a team, we will find those responsible as we have always done,” wrote the next Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection.