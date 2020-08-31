In the Armed Forces Force (SSB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, 1522 recruitments have been taken for the posts of Constable (Tradesman). These posts can be applied till 27 September. Interested candidates www.ssbrectt.gov.in. You can apply online by visiting
Educational Qualifications
Constable (Driver)
– Age limit- 21 to 27 years
– 10th pass and heavy vehicle driving license
Constable (laboratory)
Age limit- 18 to 25 years
– 10th pass. Certificate in Laboratory Assistant Course.
Constable (Veterinary)
Age limit- 18 to 25 years
– 10th pass
Constable (Aya)
Age limit- 18 to 25 years
– First Aid Examination Pass Certificate from Red Cross Society or Trend as Midwife
– One Year Experience
Constable (Carpenter, Plumber or Painter)
Age limit- 18 to 25 years
– 10th pass
And two years experience in related trade or one year certificate course from ITI and one year experience or two years diploma from ITI
Constable (Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier, Waiter, Taylor, Gardner, Kobler)
Age Limit – 18 to 23 years
– 10th pass, and two years experience in related trade or one year certificate course from ITI and one year experience or two years diploma from ITI
Age relaxation
SC, ST category will be given 5 years and OBC 3 years in the maximum age limit.
pay scale –
Constable (Driver, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Aya, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier & Waiter) – Level-3, Rs 21700-69100 & DA, Ration & Washing Allowance, Other Allowances under New Pension Scheme
Application fee
For General, EWS and OBC category – Rs 100
SC, ST and women candidates – no fees
The last date for application is 27 September.
