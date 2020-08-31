In the Armed Forces Force (SSB) under the Ministry of Home Affairs, 1522 recruitments have been taken for the posts of Constable (Tradesman). These posts can be applied till 27 September. Interested candidates www.ssbrectt.gov.in. You can apply online by visiting

Educational Qualifications

Constable (Driver)

– Age limit- 21 to 27 years

– 10th pass and heavy vehicle driving license

Constable (laboratory)

Age limit- 18 to 25 years

– 10th pass. Certificate in Laboratory Assistant Course.

Constable (Veterinary)

Age limit- 18 to 25 years

– 10th pass

Constable (Aya)

Age limit- 18 to 25 years

– First Aid Examination Pass Certificate from Red Cross Society or Trend as Midwife

– One Year Experience

Constable (Carpenter, Plumber or Painter)

Age limit- 18 to 25 years

– 10th pass

And two years experience in related trade or one year certificate course from ITI and one year experience or two years diploma from ITI

Constable (Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier, Waiter, Taylor, Gardner, Kobler)

Age Limit – 18 to 23 years

– 10th pass, and two years experience in related trade or one year certificate course from ITI and one year experience or two years diploma from ITI

Age relaxation

SC, ST category will be given 5 years and OBC 3 years in the maximum age limit.

pay scale –

Constable (Driver, Laboratory Assistant, Veterinary, Aya, Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Tailor, Cobbler, Gardner, Cook, Washerman, Barber, Safaiwala, Water Carrier & Waiter) – Level-3, Rs 21700-69100 & DA, Ration & Washing Allowance, Other Allowances under New Pension Scheme

Application fee

For General, EWS and OBC category – Rs 100

SC, ST and women candidates – no fees

The last date for application is 27 September.

