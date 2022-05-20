YE Saturday, May 21, 2022, 01:22



SsangYong has shown what its future electric SUV will look like, the Torres, a name inspired by the spectacular landscapes of Torres del Paine National Park, located in Patagonia in southern Chile (UNESCO Biosphere Reserve). It will arrive in the second half of 2023, with a resistant but contemporary style, based on the authentic and distinctive design heritage of the brand,

differentiating it from any other SUV.

The front end of the new Torres features an upright-style grille with a rugged look, while the tailgate includes what looks like a spare wheel mount to give it that authentic off-road character.

As South Korea’s largest SUV specialist, SsangYong continues to differentiate its products as traditional SUVs ideal for both outdoor and urban leisure activities.

The SUV market continues to expand and subdivide, and with the new Torres, SsangYong manages to fill the gap between Compact SUVs (where the Korando would be) and family SUVs (such as the Rexton). Creating an additional segment in the market will open up new opportunities for the brand, especially as new products are developed.