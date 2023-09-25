SSAB | SSAB starts gigantic change negotiations in Raahe – affects 2,400 employees

SSAB aims for annual savings of at least 10 million euros. About 2,400 people are involved in the negotiations.

Steel company SSAB Europe starts change negotiations in Raahe. Negotiations are being launched after a long time due to weakened demand.

The company aims for annual savings of at least 10 million euros in fixed costs. About 2,400 people are involved in the negotiations. The negotiations may lead to personnel reductions, the company says in its press release.

In its press release, SSAB does not reveal in more detail how many jobs are threatened.

The company estimates that the negotiations will last at least six weeks, unless otherwise agreed.

“The goal is to find solutions together to increase flexibility, mobility and versatility in the organization, for example, so that our operations can meet the needs of the future more flexibly than at present,” says the Raahe plant manager of the SSAB Europe division Jarkko Matkala in the bulletin.

I’m dragging the factory area is huge. The factory is located on a land area of ​​approximately 500 hectares with several factories. In total, around 2500 SSAB’s own employees work in the factory area. In addition, hundreds of representatives of contractors and partners work in the area.

The Raahe factory produces so-called standard, premium and special steels.

The main products of the factory area’s production are hot-rolled sheets and coil products. There are two blast furnaces producing pig iron in the area. The iron in question is processed into steel at a steel smelter.

The factory area also has, among other things, a coke plant, a power plant, its own harbor and one of Finland’s largest laboratory facilities.

of SSAB the share is listed in Stockholm and secondarily on the Helsinki Stock Exchange. The company has employees in more than 50 countries. It has production facilities in Sweden, Finland and the USA.

SSAB directly employs around 4,700 people in Finland.

SSAB said in August that it would lay off its Finnish employees starting this month. The allocation of layoffs depends on the function and the development of the market and load situation, the company listed in August.

The layoffs concern the Hämeenlinna and Kankaanpäin factories.