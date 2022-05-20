Culiacán, Sinaloa.- By having a low progress of vaccination against Covid-19, 40 percent in young people aged 12, 13 and 14, the secretary of health in SinaloaCuitláhuac González announced that a program will be started in schools to attend to the backwardness as long as the parents give their consent.

He mentioned that for this new strategy they will have ambulances near schools to provide care to adolescents in case of any reaction from adolescents, although he pointed out that so far there have been no incidents due to the application of the Pfizer biological.

The secretary of health said that so far he does not have the date of the start of the day in schools, since they are preparing the scheme and are in a meeting to define this new process.

We recommend you read: