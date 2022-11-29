Mexico City.- The Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez-Gatellreported that in recent weeks there has been a slight increase in SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus infections without representing a threat to the health system.

Lopez-Gatell said in “El Pulso de la Salud”, section of La Mañanera, that as of week 43 there was no longer a decrease in covid-19 casesbeginning with the increase in infections in the Mexican population.

“Approximately from week 43, the number of cases no longer continued to decrease and from week 45, at this moment we are in week 48, an increase began, progressive, but fortunately the increase is not accelerated, it is much slower than it was. the reduction of cases and this is very important to keep in mind ”, declared the epidemiologist.

However, despite the increase in coronavirus infections, Dr. Hugo López-Gatell indicated that severe cases and mortality have not registered abrupt changes in their respective curves.

“In the last five weeks, exactly starting from week 43, we have seen that there are a greater number of cases in one week compared to the immediately preceding week, but you can see the curve is a minimum growth for the moment,” he added.

On average, the Health Secretary has reported 5 daily deaths throughout the territory due to Covid-19that is, a very low trend in virus mortality.

On the other hand, he stressed that vaccination against covid continues to advance in the states, serving mostly children, and reiterating the efficacy of the Cuban Abdala vaccine.

We recommend you read:

AMLO indirectly launches Monreal before his possible departure from Morena

Hotels on Holbox Island, Quintana Roo catch fire; Residents try to put out the fire

Today’s weather forecast: entry of a new cold front will cause strong winds

“We will continue vaccinating, the use of pediatric vaccines still needs to be completed, the use of vaccines in 5 to 11 years, calling on the population to take their daughters and sons to be vaccinated and as was also announced last Saturday We have already received more than 4 million doses of the Cuban Abdala vaccine, a highly effective vaccine that we will be using in different reinforcement schemes for the adult population,” he pointed out.