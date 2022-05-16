Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- After the first 4 cases of acute childhood hepatitis in the state of Nuevo Leon, the Sanitary Jurisdiction 01 remains on alert, although This disease has not been detected in the state of Sinaloa.

“Our incidence of hepatitis, we can say type A, is within normal limits. Fortunately, we have not had suspicions of cases of hepatitis of unknown etiology, until now, and we hope that we really do not have, and that all this is limited to certain areas, and that it does not reach us, “said Víctor Manuel Lim Zavala.

The head of the Sanitary Jurisdiction 01 commented that the cause of this type of hepatitis has not been determined.

Surveillance

“Right now we monitor what the trend is, what the frequency or incidence of hepatitis is and we realize that there is a problem if the incidence of hepatitis rises in our population. They are conditions that are subject to epidemiological surveillance and are constantly being monitored.”

He commented that since last week they received an epidemiological alert from the General Directorate of Epidemiology to monitor this condition.

“It is logical that we live in a globalized environment, where population movements occur and there is probability or risk, but until now we have not had.”

We recommend you read:

Hepatitis of unknown etiology

The most serious is that these cases of hepatitis are of unknown etiology because the causal agent has not yet been found, said Víctor Manuel Lim.