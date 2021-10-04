D.he Dortmund neo-Nazi Siegfried Borchardt is dead. He died after a short stay in hospital at the age of 67 in the Ruhr area city, the splinter party announced. The police confirmed the death of the right-wing extremist known as “SS-Siggi” on Monday. Several media had previously reported.

Borchardt was one of the heads of the Dortmund right-wing extremist scene for a long time and was also known nationwide. For the rights he sat briefly in the Dortmund city council in 2014, but resigned the mandate after only two months. In the eighties he was the leader of the right-wing extremist “Borussen Front”, for the “Freedom German Workers’ Party” (FAP) he ran unsuccessfully in several elections. The FAP was banned in 1995.

Borchardt’s criminal record is long, including sedition, breach of the peace, property damage and dangerous bodily harm. Borchardt was always involved in neo-Nazi marches and also showed the Hitler salute – for this reason, for example, the Dortmund district court sentenced him to four months’ imprisonment in 2003 without parole.