Eintracht, Real Madrid’s rival in the Super Cup final, withdrew the title of honorary president from a former player and former president due to his relations with the German Nazi party

“There could have been only one decision in the case of Rudolf Gramlich.” The sentence, direct and without concessions, is uttered by Peter Fischer. The current president of Eintracht since August 2000, always far from the positions of the right and xenophobia, explained the decision that the German club had taken: Rudolf Gramlich, first player, then president in two different phases of the club’s history , and later named honorary president, was deprived of his honorary office due to his relations with the SS and with various sectors of Nazi politics before and during the Second World War.

Rudolf Gramlich was born in 1908. From an early age he felt a passion for football, which led him to play in the ranks of Borussia Frankfurt, before moving to Eintracht, which he did when he was just 20 years old in 1929. He was a very versatile, vertical midfielder, he liked to control the game, he was very cerebral and tactical. Some qualities that immediately caught the attention of the then coach of Germany, Otto Nerz, who made his debut in 1931. See also Alberto Gamero confirms that he is still in Millionaires and plans what is to come

In 1934, during the World Cup in Italy, Gramlich played only one game. Already during his career as a footballer, Rudi asked permission to return to Germany: he worked in a leather factory, where hundreds of Jews worked. Then he joined the SS just before the Berlin Olympics. With the outbreak of World War II, Gramlich was appointed president of Eintracht. In 1942 he was transferred to Krakow, where he also headed the football section of the SS. With the end of the war, Gramlich was arrested by US troops and detained until 1947 in Frankfurt: he was charged with crimes against humanity, before being released following favorable testimony on crimes he had not committed.

Gramlich was re-appointed president of Eintracht, a position he held from 1955 to 1970: he won the German championship in 1959, and reached the European Cup final, losing to Real Madrid. But the past always comes back… Even if Gramlich died in 1988, in the following years the university professor Nils Havermann produced the dossier “Football under the swastika”, with various figures involved. One of them was Gramlich himself. See also MotoGP | Espargaro: "4 Spaniards? Aprilia would have no problems"

Havermann had the support of the same Frankfurt club. Especially from its president, Peter Fischer, who wanted to cleanse the image of the German club from racist, far-right and, above all, from a fascist image. When the first signs were known, he ordered that an investigation be carried out, whatever should happen: “Exactly. We knew a lot from hearsay and, above all, our museum general manager, Matthias Thoma, collected a lot of material. But we wanted to know the facts seriously so that we are not vulnerable to attack anywhere. We spared no expense or effort and hired one of Germany’s most serious companies to take care of the period between 1933 and 1945, the Fritz Bauer Institute. It took about a year for such a diverse experience to become available to us, “Fischer said. The result came and Rudolf Gramlich was stripped of the title of honorary president.

August 9, 2022 (change August 9, 2022 | 16:35)

See also Semifinal playoff: Egonu drags Conegliano, 1-0 over Scandicci © REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Rudolf #Gramlich #deprived #honorary #presidency #Eintracht