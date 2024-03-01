Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 19:38

S&P Global raised Portugal's rating from BBB+ to A-, with a positive outlook. The agency considers, in a statement, that the country's “strong deleveraging” drives a “significant and continued” improvement in the Portuguese external financial position, in addition to alleviating external liquidity risks.

In S&P's assessment, the March general election should result in a next government that will continue to exercise fiscal discipline. The rating upgrade also reflects the view of a greater decline in the country's government debt/GDP ratio, he adds. This relationship is already at levels lower than pre-pandemic levels, given prudent fiscal policies and economic growth, and the trend should continue, “albeit more slowly”, believes the agency.

It projects that Portugal's GDP growth will slow, from 2.3% in 2023 to 1.4% this year.