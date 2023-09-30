CBC: SS man Hunka goes into hiding with family after scandal in Canadian Parliament

98-year-old soldier of the SS Galicia division Yaroslav Hunka and his family are in hiding after a scandal in the Canadian parliament. This is reported by CBC citing family friend Barb Bonanfant.

According to her, Hunka’s relatives are “afraid to show their faces.”

Bonafan stated that she did not know that Hunka was an SS man. She also claims that Hunka’s family did not know about the Canadian government’s plan to give him a similar reception in Parliament. Hunka’s relatives thought he would be in the same room as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, she added.

On September 22, at a meeting of the Canadian Parliament in honor of the visit of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka was among the guests of the event, who was introduced as “a fighter for Ukrainian independence against the Russians.” It later turned out that Hunka served in the SS Galicia division. Zelensky, during a speech in the Canadian Parliament, applauded Hunke, who was presented as a veteran of the fight against the Russians during World War II.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau later called the man’s presence a terrible mistake. The politician also recalled that those invited to the meeting did not have sufficient information when they greeted Hunka with applause.